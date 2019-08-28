On Tuesday, Sept. 3, U.S. Senator Ben Sasse, Chairman of the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Subcommittee on National Security and International Trade Finance, will bring the Subcommittee to Nebraska for a field hearing entitled, “Human Trafficking and Its Intersection with the Financial System.”



The Committee will hear testimony from Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson, Crysta Price, CEO of HTI Labs, a Human Trafficking Initiative based out of Creighton University, Julie Slama, Nebraska District 1 State Senator, and David Murray, the Vice President of Product Development and Services for the Financial Integrity Network.



“Modern slavery is a stain on our society,” said Senator Sasse. “Human trafficking is a despicable, multi-billion-dollar business that profits from the suffering of vulnerable women and young children. We owe it to these enslaved victims to shine a light on this black market and bring low lifes to justice. That’s what this hearing is about.”