On Aug. 28, at approximately 9:17 a.m., the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a body was located in the Nishnabota River near the Goldenrod Boat Access near Hamburg.



The body of Thomas Gibson, age 77 of Watson, Mo., was located by family members in the river.



The body was recovered with the assistance of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Water Division, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources and Hamburg Rescue.



An autopsy will be conducted by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.



Gibson was reported missing by family members on Aug. 26, after his vehicle was found on the boat ramp at the Goldenrod Boat Access and his unoccupied boat was located near the I-29 bridge over the Nishnabota River.



Numerous agencies and private individuals assisted in the search for Gibson.



