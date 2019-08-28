The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and several other law enforcement agencies, has arrested a juvenile for making a threatening social media post toward Medicine Valley School.

Tuesday morning, August 27, Medicine Valley School was made aware of social media posts that included a threat of violence against the people of the school. The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office responded and worked to secure the school.

Several other agencies assisted in various aspects of the investigation, which led investigators to arrest a 14-year-old female. The juvenile was cited for making terroristic threats. A probation assessment determined that the juvenile could remain at home following the arrest.

The investigation revealed that no other person was involved in the creation of the threats. There is no safety concern at the school this morning.

The Frontier County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Information Analysis Center, North Platte Police Department, McCook Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI.

