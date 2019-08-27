The Syracuse High School FBLA chapter is sponsoring a Gold Out at the volleyball game on Sept. 19 and the softball game on Sept. 26 in honor of Pediatric Cancer month and Addie Hestermann. At the games, there will be a split-the-pot with proceeds going to Pediatric Cancer Action Network.

Gold t-shirts with black and white lettering are being sold. They are $10 and range from youth small to adult XXXL.

Order forms can be found in the school offices and are due with your money by September 4th at noon to the school offices. Checks can be made out to Syracuse FBLA. Article by Taylor Mead.



