Hy-Vee, Inc. announced today that the flu vaccine is available at its more than 270 Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations throughout its eight-state region without an appointment or prescription. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends people 6 months and older get a flu vaccine each year to prevent getting and spreading the flu virus.

In addition, Hy-Vee Healthy You mobiles can be reserved for flu vaccine clinics as a convenient health and wellness benefit for a company’s employees. Clinics are typically held September through November, and can be scheduled by emailing vaccineclinic@hy-vee.com.

Hy-Vee pharmacists conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administering the vaccine type most beneficial for each individual. People at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, those with chronic health conditions, and individuals ages 65 and older. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge.

Flu vaccines are available in Hy-Vee pharmacies on a walk-in basis without a prescription as allowed per state law during regular pharmacy hours. Hy-Vee pharmacists can administer the flu vaccine to individuals outside of the age-specific guidelines listed below with a prescription. In Hy-Vee’s eight-state region, the state laws are as follows:





Illinois: Ages 10 years and older Iowa: Ages 6 years and older Kansas: Ages 6 years and older Minnesota: Ages 6 years and older Missouri: Ages 7 years and older Nebraska: Ages 6 months and older South Dakota: Ages 6 months and older Wisconsin: Ages 6 years and older

Each person who receives a flu vaccine at a Hy-Vee Pharmacy will also receive a 20 cents per gallon Fuel Saver discount, which can be redeemed at any Hy-Vee Gas or Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh location.

In addition to the flu vaccine, Hy-Vee pharmacists are trained and certified in administering pneumonia, shingles measles and many other vaccines with no prescription required. If a person is not sure which vaccines he/she may need, Hy-Vee pharmacists can provide complimentary immunization screenings.