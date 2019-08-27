Lower fuel prices expected but higher risks on the roads

The Labor Day holiday is quickly approaching and with numerous events and activities taking place across the state, AAA is urging motorists to do your part to keep the roadways safe for all travelers.

As of August 27, traffic crashes have claimed the lives of 27 people on Nebraska roadways this month alone. This compares with 11 deaths reported for the first 27 days of August in 2018. Traffic deaths for the year are up 16 percent compared to last year with 160 lives lost since the first of the year. To help keep the roadways safe this holiday period, AAA is urging all motorists to: • Obey the speed limit. Reduce driving speed during inclement weather. Never use cruise control when driving on slick or wet pavement. • Share the road and look for motorcyclists, pedestrians and bicyclists in the traffic mix. • To prevent injuries, always buckle-up and make certain all passengers do the same. • Turn off cell phone when entering a vehicle and refrain from activities that take your eyes off the roadway and distract your mind from the primary task of driving safely. • Be a good passenger and don’t distract the driver. • Never drive impaired. Always find a safe alternative With the holiday period filled with many exciting events such as the Nebraska State Fair, Husker football, parades, concerts. and more, many Nebraskans will be out celebrating. “The Labor Day holiday provides a great opportunity to get together with friends and family, but it should never turn into a tragedy because someone made a poor decision to drive impaired,” stated Rose White, Public Affairs Director for AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Since nearly one-third of all Nebraska fatal crashes in 2018 involved alcohol, AAA reminds motorists to never get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol based beverages, drugs, or any medications that might compromise your ability to drive safely,” she added. To help keep impaired drivers off of the roadways, Tow to Go service will be available in Nebraska beginning Friday, August 30, through 6 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3. AAA’s network of roadside assistance providers will safely transport the driver and their vehicle to a safe location within 10 miles. It is designed as a safety net for those that did not plan ahead and is available to AAA members and non-members. Anheuser-Busch Wholesalers have co-sponsored the program since its inception in 1998. Since that time, Tow to Go has safely removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the roadways. It may not be available in some rural areas or during severe weather. Details about the program can be found at AAA.com/TowtoGo. For service during the Labor Day holiday call 855 2-TOW-2-GO. Labor Day marks the end of the busy summer travel season and the last big surge in gasoline demand before the fall. AAA reports that gas prices heading into the holiday weekend are lining up to be the lowest since 2016, with the average price for gasoline in Nebraska currently at $2.47 per gallon, which is 24 cents less than Labor Day 2018, and eight cents lower than 2017. Strong US oil production rates are holding oil prices about 15 percent below last year’s levels, effectively reducing the price of producing gasoline. After Labor Day, refineries begin their seasonal switch to winter-blend gasoline which is cheaper to produce. The combination of lower demand and lower fuel production costs typically puts downward pressure on pump prices through the end of the year. For more information on fuel prices visit www.gasprices.AAA.com.