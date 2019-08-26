The Sons of the American Revolution (SAR), a patriotic, historical and educational organization, conducted a grave marking for former Nebraska City resident Dr. Aurelius Bowen on the morning of Saturday, Aug. 24, at Wyuka Cemetery. Dr. Bowen was one of the founding members of the SAR and served as the fifth president of the society. Dr. Bowen was a surgeon for the 2nd Nebraska Cavalry in the Civil War. He was a founding citizen of Otoe County and Nebraska City, a Nebraska State Senator, superintendent of Otoe County Public Schools and Commander of the Grand Army of the Republic Post 24 in Nebraska City, In addition to the public, the event was attended by members of the Nebraska Daughters of the American Revolution, the Nebraska Children of the American Revolution, the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War and the Daughters of the Union Veterans of the Civil War. The grave marking included recognition of Dr. Bowen’s achievements and placement of wreaths. Below, right, a color guard comprised of Revolutionary War and Civil War reenactors was featured. The event concluded with the playing of taps by Nebraska City’s Katherine Luther. Those in attendance then enjoyed conversation and refreshments.