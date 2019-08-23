The popular on-demand film streaming service Kanopy is now available for free through the Morton-James Public Library.

Library card holders can access Kanopy and sign up to start streaming films by visiting https:// nebraskacity.kanopy.com.

Films can be streamed from any computer, television, mobile device or platform by downloading the Kanopy app for iOS, Android, AppleTV, Chromecast or Roku.

Offering what the New York Times calls “a garden of cinematic delights,” Kanopy showcases more than 30,000 of the world’s best films, including award-winning documentaries, rare and hard-to-find titles, film festival favorites, indie and classic films, and world cinema with collections from Kino Lorber, MusicBox Films, Samuel Goldwyn, The Orchard, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of independent filmmakers. There are also selections for children.

Viewing period is 72 hours for most films with extended viewing times for The Great Courses and films for children. Patrons are given 10 credits each month (no rollover) and can always see how many credits they have left from their sign in screen. Most films are one credit each.

With the motto of "thoughtful entertainment," Kanopy provides Morton-James Public Library patrons with access to films of unique social and cultural value; films that are often difficult or impossible to access elsewhere, and programming that features diversity, with a wide array of foreign language films and films on race, and current affairs.

The Kanopy collection includes indie hits like “Hearts Beat Loud” and “Bright Lights,” classic masterpieces like “Nosferatu” and “Seven Samurai”, and award-winning documentaries like “Be Natural” and “The Talk: Race in America.”

If you don’t already have a library card, September is Library Card Sign-up Month!