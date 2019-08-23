Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce continues its new networking event for Chamber of Commerce members. The next monthly socializing opportunity is Wednesday, Aug. 28. The August Member Mixer will be held at Bing’s Sports Bar at 704 Central Ave. in downtown Nebraska City. Drinks and light snacks will be available.

The event runs from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. This month’s sponsor is Ambassador Health.

Hosting opportunities are available for upcoming months. Contact Pam Frana at NCTC (402-873-6654) for more information.

Member Mixers are held on the last Wednesday of each month.