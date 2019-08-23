Cass County Sheriff Wm. C. Brueggemann advised that on Aug. 22 at noon, Nebraska State Patrol responded to report of a vehicle rollover in the median on Interstate 80 near mile marker 422. NSP arrived and located a deceased male in a 2007 Blue Ford Explorer. Cass County Sheriff's Deputies responded to assist. It was determined that the descendant was Shawn McWilliams, 50 of Omaha. McWilliams was reported missing on June 19th, 2019. It appears the vehicle left the interstate, rolled, and landed in a ravine. It was not visible from the roadway. The accident is under investigation. The Cass County Attorney has directed an autopsy.