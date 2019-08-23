Weather permitting, a fog seal project will begin August 27 on I-180, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. A fog seal is oil sprayed onto the surface of a newer road to seal the fine cracks.

State maintenance forces will be performing a fog seal from Reference Post 0 to Reference Post 1.6 from Lincoln north. The work is anticipated to take one day. I-180 will be closed overnight from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. to traffic in both directions. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route and reminded to drive cautiously.