A reception to welcome Leadership Nebraska City Class 15 is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight (Aug. 22), at the Prairie City Chophouse.

Class members include Joyce Harpster, Ambassador Health; Nancy Feeney, NC Community Foundation Fund; Wendy Beaumont, Professional Mortgage Services; Christine Stutzman, Honeywell American Meter; Nate Meyer, Cargill; Nicole (Nikki) Johnson, Independent Team Beachbody; Colleen (Cody) Manthei, NC Housing Authority; Patricia (Pattie) Lant, Immigrant Legal Center; Ashlee Miller, CHI-St. Mary's; and Kara Kuenning, Jones Group.

A short program will be presented at 5:30 p.m. The Chophouse is located at 610 Central Ave.