Aaron Aljets

Age: 23

What will be your role in the Colo-NESCO Schools? My role at Colo-NESCO will be teaching middle school/high school physical education and high school accounting and financial literacy.

What is your education background? I attended Iowa State University and I have a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology and health, with an emphasis in physical education/health teaching and a minor in coaching.

What other schools have you taught at, and what did you teach? I student-taught physical education at Colo-NESCO and South Hamilton.

What excites you about working at Colo-NESCO? I am excited to work at Colo-NESCO because of the small school atmosphere and the ability I will have to know all of the students. I am also excited to work with the district to help students become lifelong learners, specifically in the area of physical education.

Lauren Barnett

Age: 23

What will be your role in the Colo-NESCO Schools? I will be teaching K-4 special education.

Where were you raised? Ames

What is your education background? I graduated from Ames High School in 2014. I went to the University of Northern Iowa, where I received a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with an Instructional Strategist II (ID) minor. This will be my first full year of teaching.

What excites you about working at Colo-NESCO? I started teaching at the elementary in February and am excited to return to Colo-NESCO in the fall! I am looking forward to returning because of the staff and students. Colo-NESCO is a tight-knit community that I enjoy being a part of.

Who are your family members? My parents are Ron and Lisa Barnett.

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy traveling, visiting national parks, reading, watching TV/movies, cheering on the Minnesota Vikings, and being outdoors. My favorite thing to do is spend time with my family, friends, and boyfriend Seth.

Kelly Kuebler

Age: 22

What will be your role in the Colo-NESCO Schools? I will be teaching preschool!!

Where were you raised? Indianola

What is your education background? I graduated from Simpson College in May. I graduated with a bachelor’s in elementary education. I have endorsements in early childhood, reading and language arts.

What excites you about working at Colo-NESCO? I am excited to work with the students and staff! This will be my first teaching job and I am excited to work at a small school.

Who are your family members? My mom works at Indianola Preschool. My dad is a district claims manager for Union Pacific Railroad, my brother Jacob will be a junior at UNI and brother Daniel will be a freshman at Indianola High School.

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy spending time with family and friends. I like to run, play tennis and watch Chiefs’ football.

Julie Jeffries

Age: 60

What will be your role in the Colo-NESCO Schools? I will teaching students in fifth-eighth grade that have individualized goals in areas of reading, writing, math and social skills.

Where were you raised? I was born and raised in Davenport.

What is your education background? I attended the University of lowa and earned a B.S. degree in education and M.A. Degree in instructional design/quantitative methods. I love teaching AND learning, therefore I taken many graduate classes at a wide variety of universities throughout the years.

What other schools have you taught at, and what did you teach? I taught for Davenport Schools for 20+ years teaching Title I reading and math, fourth-sixth grade math, language arts, K-fifth social studies and science, sixth-eighth math, and returned to work for the district as Behavior Program teacher K-eighth. I taught at Boone High School for four years, where I worked with students ninth-12th with individualized goals in the areas of reading, writing, math and social skills. I taught for Muscatine West Middle School for a year, working as Behavior Program teacher K-eighth.

What excites you about working at Colo-NESCO? I love the people and community. When I lived in Ames for eight years, we had a camper at Twin Anchors. My son and I would attend events at the school that his friends were at or involved in and we were always welcomed and accepted. I find the district very in-touch with best practices, this district has some innovations that other larger districts do not, such as sensory lighting in my classroom, VERY IMPRESSIVE! Everyone I have met at the school is as wonderful as all of the people I’ve met throughout the years through Twin Anchors and my roommate, Tim Clark.

Who are your family members? I am single and my sons (Brett, 27 and Gavin, 18) are now grown and on their own. I have a roommate, Tim Clark, that graduated from Colo HS in 1987! I have a white Huskie/Shepherd, with one blue eye and one brown eye, named Lokie, and a toy Yorkie that is 17 years old named Missy, that is very cute but bossy.

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I like to attend festivals, school events and sports, and l am a proponent of the arts. I volunteer to help with plays, dance performances and school events like Science Fair, concerts and other school programs for students. I also love puzzles, arts and crafts, decorating for the holidays and events, and I love to draw!

Kaitlin Tow

Age: 28

What will be your role in the Colo-NESCO Schools? Science teacher — seventh and eighth grade science, biology, and anatomy and physiology

Where were you raised? Fairmont, Minn., a small town in rural, southern Minnesota

What is your education background? I attended Briar Cliff for two years before transferring to ISU and earning both my Bachelors of Science in biology and my Masters of Arts in teaching science degrees.

What other schools have you taught at, and what did you teach? I have taught for the last several years at Des Moines Public Schools, teaching eighth-grade science at Merrill Middle School. Prior to my work at DMPS, I completed my student teaching requirement in seventh-grade science at Nevada Middle School.

What excites you about working at Colo-NESCO? I’m really looking forward to the new network of people I get to meet and work with at Colo-NESCO. I believe teaching at Colo-NESCO Jr/Sr High School will grant me more opportunities to meet every student’s individual needs and to help them achieve more in science.

Who are your family members? My immediate family all resides in Minnesota — parents Michael and Becky Tow and siblings Sam, Tim and Tom Tow. I currently reside in Ames with my significant other, Neal.

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? In the summer, I enjoy camping in nature and hiking outdoors. However, I also create art, play video games (PC, Nintendo, and Playstation) and build props for costume play (cosplay).

Megan Wellik

Age: 22

What will be your role in the Colo-NESCO Schools? K-12 art

Where were you raised? Story City

What is your education background? Bachelor of Arts from University of Northern Iowa, major: art education and minor: art history

What excites you about working at Colo-NESCO? I am excited to teach students skills in collaboration, creative problem-solving and perseverance. In addition, I am excited to teach in a close-knit and supportive environment.

Who are your family members? My parents, Jeff and Kathy Wellik, are both transportation directors. I have one older sister named Kaylee. My maternal grandparents, Max and Corrine Brown, used to own Rae-Gene Studio in Story City.

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy travelling, going to lakes, downhill skiing, graphic design, and spending time with family and friends.

Devin Womochil

Age: 23

What will be your role in the Colo-NESCO Schools? I will be the fifth and six-grade language arts teacher at the intermediate school.i will also be the head volleyball coach for Colo-NESCO High School.

Where were you raised? I grew up in Cedar Rapids, moved to Vinton my sophomore year of high school and have been there since.

What is your education background? I graduated from Vinton-Shellsburg High School. I went to Kirkwood my first year of college. From there I transferred to DMACC’s Boone campus to play volleyball for a year. After DMACC, I transferred to Iowa State University, where i continued to pursue my elementary education degree with endorsements in ELA, reading and social studies. I graduated this past May with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education.

What other schools have you taught at, and what did you teach? The experiences I have had at other schools teaching was in clinical experiences and student teaching. I worked in Southeast Polk schools in a six-grade reading classroom, West Des Moines Schools in a first and third-grade classrooms, and Gilbert Schools in a second-grade classroom.

What excites you about working at Colo-NESCO?I am excited to work with kids, collaborate with staff and coach varsity volleyball. I grew up in a small community, so I just enjoy being a part of a school district that is in a small town. I feel like everyone is close and helpful. I can’t wait to make new relationships with students and staff, and grow in my knowledge of reading and writing.

Who are your family members? I grew up in a family of four, consisting of my mom, who lives in Michigan, my father, who is also a teacher and a head football coach, and my younger brother, who is attending the University of Northern Iowa, pursuing a criminal justice degree.

Do you have any interesting hobbies/pastimes? I enjoy being outdoors and hiking and being adventurous. I also enjoy working out and being active. I like watching and being involved in sports. I also enjoy sitting down and reading and getting lost in a book.