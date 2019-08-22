

WHAT: State Fair Executive Director Lori Cox has announced expanded shuttle parking availability to help ease parking on grass areas that could be compromised by the wet weather. The State Fair staff recommends using off-site parking and using the FREE express shuttle services. The free services will pick up at seven locations around Grand Island and deliver Fairgoers right to the gates. Primary service is ADA accessible, however, if additional buses are necessary those buses may not have ADA availability



WHEN: During Nebraska State Fair August 23 – September 2, 2019. Shuttles will run from 10 a.m. – 10:45 p.m. every hour on the hour.



WHERE: Shuttles are available at Walmart, ShopKo, two locations at Conestoga Mall (13th St & Webb Road), Sam’s Club, Central Community College (Saturday and Sunday only), Walmart South, and State Fair North.



WHY: The Nebraska State Fair is committed to safety and the best experience possible for those attending the Fair. Providing easy and accessible transportation to the Fairgrounds is an important part of that experience.





ABOUT NEBRASKA STATE FAIR



Nebraska State Fair is an annual 11-day event held Aug. 23 - Sept. 2 in Grand Island, Nebraska. Celebrating 150 years of entertaining families, the State Fair is home to arguably the finest facilities in the country, hosting competitive livestock and horse shows, a milking parlor and birthing pavilion, a gift shop and a large indoor shopping experience. Featuring the state’s largest carnival, guests will find more than 60 food stands, 8,000 competitive exhibits and a wide variety of equine shows and motor sports.



Raising Nebraska resides on the grounds, a remarkable agriculture education center operated by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.