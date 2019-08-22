Nebraska has a new millionaire. One lucky player who bought a Powerball® ticket for the Wednesday, August 21 drawing is holding a ticket worth $1,000,000.



The Nebraska Lottery has confirmed that one ticket sold for Wednesday’s $40 million Powerball® draw matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball number itself. The ticket was sold at Casey's General Store #3819, 16960 Evans Plaza, in Omaha. The winning numbers from Wednesday’s Powerball® draw were 12, 21, 22, 29, 32, Powerball 21, and Power Play 02. Players are encouraged to check their tickets at any Nebraska Lottery retailer, online at nelottery.com, or by calling the Lottery office at 402-471-6100.



This is the 25th $1 million Powerball winning ticket sold in Nebraska since the prize was added to the game in January 2012.



Winning Nebraska Lottery Lotto tickets expire 180 days after the drawing. Prizes of $20,000 or more must be claimed in person at Lottery headquarters in Lincoln. Additional information about claiming prizes can be found at the Nebraska Lottery website, nelottery.com, or by calling 800-587-5200.



The Nebraska Lottery has offered Powerball since July 1994. The odds of winning $1,000,000 playing Powerball® are 1 in 11,688,053.52. The overall odds of winning any Powerball® prize are 1 in 24.9.



The mission of the Nebraska Lottery is to generate proceeds for good causes while providing quality entertainment options to Nebraskans. Over $740 million has been raised for the Nebraska Lottery’s beneficiary funds since the Lottery began in 1993. All 93 counties in Nebraska have benefited from projects funded with these Nebraska Lottery proceeds.