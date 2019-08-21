Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, working with the United States Marshals Service violent offender task force, have arrested a man suspected of an armed robbery in South Sioux City early this month.



On Friday, August 2, the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office investigated an armed robbery that occurred near Atokad Park in South Sioux City. The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Alex Ramirez, 19, of South Sioux City.



During the course of the investigation, Ramirez was located while travelling from Jackson to South Sioux City on Friday, August 16. Ramirez was taken into custody without incident.



Ramirez was lodged in Dakota County Jail for robbery, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.