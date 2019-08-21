To celebrate the 100 year anniversary of a U.S. Army military convoy that traveled across the country, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association is recreating this trek with a Transcontinental Motor Convoy and will be making a stop in Boone Saturday morning.

During the more than 3000 mile trip, 48 total vehicles and their roughly 120 passengers will be coming from the east and will be stopping at the Boone National Guard for lunch.

In 1919 the US ARMY decided to plan and execute a motor convoy of various military vehicles across the country on the “newly” formed Lincoln Highway.

In general, the route began at the Ellipse, in Washington, DC and ended at Lincoln Park, in San Francisco, Calf. 62 days later.

“The goal is to keep them from becoming scrap metal,” said Frank Logan, Public Affairs Liaison for the Trans Motor Continental Convoy. “Plus people really appreciate them. They will come out from counties away, set up a chair on the highway just to see us coming into town.”

“They’ll even take selfies with some of the vehicles.”

Two objectives were intended as they perused their mission across the country.

First, evaluate the cross-country performance of various military vehicles and second, thank the American people for their support of the US initiative during WWI.

This would become the first motor transport convoy ever to cross the US.

2019 will mark the 100th anniversary of this pivotal convoy and the 210th anniversary of the birth of its namesake, Abraham Lincoln.

According to Logan, his name, ‘Lincoln’ inspires millions of people today as he did during his life.

The Military Vehicle Preservation Association is underway with detail planning to conduct a 100th Anniversary Convoy with as many as 70 Historic Military Vehicles that will retrace the original 1919 US Army Transcontinental Motor Convoy route—along the famed Lincoln Highway.

The 2019 MVPA Transcontinental Motor Convoy will depart on Saturday, 10 August, 2019 from the York, P A Exposition Center, the site of the 2019 MVPA Annual Convention and conduct our official Convoy launch at the “Zero-Mile Marker”, at the north end of the Ellipse in Washington, DC on Sunday, 11 August, 2019.

The plan for the entire travel is to be 36 days in total and over 3,200 miles later, the Convoy will arrive on Saturday, 14 September, 2019 at Lincoln Park, in San Francisco, CA, just as the US Army Convoy did in 1919.

“We hope people come and experience what we call ‘history in motion’ Saturday morning,” Logan said.

The convoy can be traced as it travels across the U.S. with its mobile tracker found on the MVPA website or by clicking this link: https://aprs.fi/#!call=a%2FK3ARL-13&timerange=3600&tail=3600