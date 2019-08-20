Construction is complete on the new on-campus housing unit, Prairie Hall, on Southeast Community College’s Milford Campus. The 54,000 square-foot building will house nearly 150 students. Each room has a kitchenette area with a refrigerator, microwave oven and sink.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the site of the facility.

“Prairie Hall is the Milford Campus’s first new residence hall since 1991,” said Ed Koster, campus director. “It will give students comfortable and state-of-the-art facilities that will improve the student’s residential life experience and a better learning environment.”

SCC President Dr. Paull Illich and Board Chairperson Nancy Seim spoke at the ribbon cutting. Tours of the facilities followed the presentation.

Last year, SCC’s Board of Governors approved issuing up to $19.5 million in revenue bonds to finance new residence halls at the Milford and Beatrice campuses, as well as a dining facility at Beatrice.

Nebraska Hall, which had been used as on-campus housing for many years at Milford, is slated to be renovated, while Cornhusker Hall will eventually be replaced.