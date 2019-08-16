It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

August 7, 2019

A 22 year old female West Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

A 33 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft.

A 32 year old male Clive resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment.

A 49 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of criminal mischief.

A two vehicle accident was reported near Highway 69. Driver one was getting ready to turn south onto Highway 169 and as she was going through the intersection she was struck from behind by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $3,000 and $3,500 to vehicle two.

August 8, 2019

A 47 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- violation of probation.

A 28 year old female Bayard resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for initial appearance- original charge of theft.

A 28 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for burglary.

A 33 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

August 9, 2019

A 39 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at the 120 mile marker of Interstate 80 for OWI, no insurance and failure to stop in assured clear distance.

August 10, 2019

A 33 year old male Clinton resident was arrested at 31635 Asworth Rd., Waukee for domestic abuse assault and violation of a no contact order.

A 47 year old male Adel resident was arrested at 216 Nile Kinnick Dr. S., Adel for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A motorcycle versus deer accident was reported in the 21000 block of 360th St. The motorcycle driver was transported to Methodist Main with injuries. Damage to the motorcycle estimated at $1,500.

A one vehicle accident was reported near the 105 mile marker. The driver was traveling near the 105 mile marker when she lost control while passing a group of motorcycles and spun north into the median slamming into the cable barriers. The driver was checked by EMS with minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000 and $1,000 to the cable barriers. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 12800 block of N Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,000.

August 11, 2019

A 29 year old female Waukee resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

A 62 year old female Cumming resident was arrested in the 27000 block of Highway 6 for OWI, speeding and child endangerment.

August 12, 2019

A 21 year old male Urbandale resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license denied.

A 21 year old male Pleasant Hill resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for probation revocation hearing- original charge of theft.

A two vehicle accident was reported on W Ave. Driver one was traveling on W Ave., when she stopped at the intersection of 240th St. and W Ave. After stopping she failed to yield the right of way and struck the front driver’s side of vehicle two. An occupant of vehicle one was taken to Methodist West by Dallas County EMS. No other injuries. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $6,000 and $7,000 to vehicle one.

A 28 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested in the 33000 block of Old Highway 6 for driving while license revoked, operate without interlock, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to carry license and registration violation, expired plates.

A 37 year old female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear for forfeiture hearing- original charge of arson.