Queen Esther Chapter #1, Order of the Eastern Star, is having their annual Rummage Sale on Friday, Aug. 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 1104 Central Avenue in Nebraska City. Teacher items, holiday decor, collectibles, clothing and much more.