The Peru State athletic department began hosting an online auction of athletic surplus items early in June. On Tuesday, auction coordinator Brenda Lutz announced some major reductions in price.



Presently, there are 372 items listed on the auction with 327 of those pieces of Bobcat memorabilia being listed for only $1. That's right, just 100 cents, ten dimes, or four quarters!!



The auction is being conducted through Ebay with the seller name of "brelu-2595." The items will all have Peru State College as part of the description. Additional information will be included regarding each specific item including the name of the item, brand and size when available, and quality of item.



Each auction will last seven (7) days. If items do not sell during that time, they automatically will be relisted the next week. There will be a minimum price on each item.



The buyer will pay for shipping with an option of picking up the items on campus through the athletic office.



The site contains items from football, volleyball, men's and women's basketball, and softball. The most recent items added were softball jackets and fleece tops.



All proceeds from the sales will go to support the Bobcat athletic department. At this point, 104 items have been sold.



For more information, feel free to contact the athletic department coordinator, Brenda Lutz, at blutz@peru.edu or 402-872-2350.