The Kregel Windmill Factory Museum will celebrate Founders Day from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, with special exhibits and refreshments.

Founders Day will conclude the museum's annual living history days, which will also take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 17.

The museum is located at 1416 Central Ave. Call 402-873-1078 for more information.





