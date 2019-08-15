The Fremont County Community Foundation reminds Fremont nonprofits that the deadline to apply for grant funds is Sunday, September 1. Applications are currently being accepted online for the fall grant cycle with $21,675 available to support Fremont County nonprofit organizations and community projects.

Full application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Fremont County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

Only organizations providing services in Fremont County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) Public Charity or a fiscally sponsored project. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.

Please contact Stacey Goodman at 800-794-3458 or stacey@omahafoundation.org or Tess Houser at tess@omahafoundation.org with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the October Board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.