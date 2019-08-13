Vehicle Clocked at 158 MPH

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people on multiple charges following a pursuit on Interstate 80 in central Nebraska.



During the early morning hours of Monday, Aug. 12, NSP received a report of an eastbound Ford Mustang traveling at a high rate of speed on I-80 near North Platte. A short time later, at approximately 3 a.m., troopers observed a vehicle matching the description.



As the Mustang passed the stationary trooper, it accelerated to a high rate of speed. Moments later, another trooper clocked the Mustang at a speed of 158 miles per hour, traveling eastbound on I-80. Troopers initiated a pursuit.



Near Odessa, at mile marker 263, troopers successfully deployed spike strips. The Mustang pulled into the rest area at mile marker 268, but reentered I-80 when troopers approached the vehicle. The driver then attempted to exit I-80 at mile marker 272 and slid into the grass. The two occupants fled on foot. Troopers and Kearney Police Officers were then able to take both into custody without further incident.



A search of the vehicle revealed more than one pound of marijuana and controlled pills. Both suspects were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney to be medically cleared.



Once cleared, the driver, Patrick Thompson Jr., 27, and Alexandra Ganow, 21, both of Lincoln, were arrested for obstructing a peace officer, possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and no drug tax stamp. Thompson was also lodged for flight to avoid arrest, driving with a revoked license, and speeding. Both were lodged in Buffalo County Jail.