"Central Avenue Farm to Fork 2019" is designed to bring awareness and education to the local, slow food movement in this region of Nebraska. This third annual event will take place on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Nebraska City’s third annual Farm to Fork offers a multi-course, family-style dining experience featuring dishes created by regional restaurateurs utilizing locally sourced products. The meal is complemented with regional wine. Learn about regional producers, growers, and wineries through enjoying multiple courses of expertly crafted dishes at our unique and memorable dining experience.

Visit https://squareup.com/store/gonebraskacity for tickets.