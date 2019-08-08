Kim Fowler recently joined the Ames Tribune as its general manager, bringing with her 27 years of experience working for leading media companies.

In her new role, Fowler will also oversee affiliated newspapers under the GateHouse Iowa family, including the Nevada Journal, Tri-County Times, Story City Herald, Boone News-Republican, Perry Chief and Dallas County News, as well as affiliated shoppers and specialty publications.

“I am honored to join the team in Ames and am committed to serving the needs of these robust communities by providing quality local journalism across all platforms ,” Fowler said. “Our readers and advertising partners are my number one priority and I look forward to finding ways to connect with both.”

Fowler previously held the position of regional publisher and corporate circulation director for Western Communications, with papers in California and Oregon.

She has held leadership positions in circulation, advertising, operations at several daily community newspapers in Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, and South Dakota, where she was named interim publisher at the Rapid City Journal.

Fowler later took on the lead role in the advertising and production departments, and at one point oversaw advertising sales, creative services, production and distribution for the Southern Illinoisan in Carbondale, Ill. She later served as advertising director at the Pueblo Chieftain in Pueblo, Colo., from 2015 to 2017.

“I am very pleased to have Kim join GateHouse Media as leader of the Ames Group of community newspapers,” said Grady Singletary, regional vice president for GateHouse Media. “The collection of news properties will benefit greatly from her talented leadership and experience. Importantly, she also brings an engaged focus that will create strong relationships with our business partners, print and digital readers as well as the area communities we serve.”

Fowler is married, and she and her husband, Keith, have a daughter, Lauren, who will be attending Ames High School this fall, and a son, Branden, who is in the Air Force and stationed at Little Rock Air Force Base.