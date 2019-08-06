As part of the 150th Fairabration, Nebraska residents are encouraged to show off their Nebraska pride by decorating their lawns to celebrate 150 years of the Nebraska State Fair. The Fairabration Outdoor Lawn Exhibit Contest is open to any resident or business in the state.

“It’s time to show your community what the Fair means to you,” said Jaime Parr, Chief of Sales and Service for Nebraska State Fair. “The contest is an opportunity for residents and business owners to have fun and be creative as we celebrate our 150th year. We know Nebraskans are passionate about the Fair, and we are excited to see these outdoor lawn exhibits come to life.”

Residents can submit their photo entries Monday, Aug. 5 – Sunday, Aug. 11 at statefair.org. Judging will take place the week of Aug. 12 and will be based on eye appeal, construction, use of materials and creativity. Prizes will be given for first, second and third place. The public will determine the winning People’s Choice entry by online voting the week of Aug. 19. Photographs of the winners will be displayed at the Fair, Aug. 23 – Sept. 2.

Lawn exhibits should include the dates of the Fair, Aug. 23 – Sept. 2. All exhibits must be:

· Rain and wind tolerant

· Built to last

· Remain at your location through the end of the Fair

The Fairabration Outdoor Lawn Exhibit Contest replaces the hay bale contest this year. Hay bales are needed to help those impacted by the spring and summer flooding.

Important Dates

· Aug. 5-11: Photo entries accepted via statefair.org. The entry deadline is Sunday, Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. CST

· Aug. 12 -18: State Fair photo judging

· Aug. 19-22: People’s Choice Award judging opens online

· Aug. 23-Sept. 2: Winners displayed at the fair

· Contest rules and guidelines can be found here

ABOUT NEBRASKA STATE FAIR

Nebraska State Fair is an annual 11-day event held in late August ending on Labor Day in Grand Island, Nebraska. Celebrating 150 years of entertaining families, the State Fair is home to arguably the finest facilities in the country, hosting competitive livestock and horse shows, a milking parlor and birthing pavilion, a gift shop and a large indoor shopping experience. Featuring the state’s largest carnival, guests will find more than 60 food stands, 8,000 competitive exhibits and a wide variety of equine shows and motorsports.

Raising Nebraska resides on the grounds, a remarkable agriculture education center operated by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.