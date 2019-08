"The Path Forward: OPPD’s Plan for Clean Energy" will be presented on Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Morton-James Library, 923 1st Corso, with featured speaker, OPPD board member Rick Yoder.

Rick will be talking about the future plans of OPPD for implementing clean energy.

Networking will begin at 6 p.m with the speaker starting at 6:30 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. Register using the ticket link provided here:

https://secure.everyaction.com/Jb9I4WpaGEetaEsCybjG5Q2