Senator Julie Slama was named the 2019 Young Republican (YR) National Legislator of the Year at the organization’s annual convention on July 27. The award, established this year, will be given annually to the YR lawmaker who most effectively represents their constituents and embodies the organization’s values.

Representing District 1 in Southeast Nebraska, Slama was one of the most effective senators in the Legislature during the 2019 session, passing four of her five bills introduced or prioritized, including comprehensive bills to crack down on human trafficking and strengthen Nebraska’s civics education standards. Slama is also the youngest woman ever to serve in the Nebraska Legislature and is the youngest Republican woman serving as a state lawmaker nationwide.

YR National Chairman Jason Emert said of the award’s recipient, “[Senator Slama] is a tremendous representative for her district and a champion for rural Nebraska. She is a steadfast supporter of pro-life causes, the Second Amendment, and ag-friendly bills. She is also fighting for flood relief after the costliest natural disaster in her district’s, and Nebraska’s, history this spring. Senator Julie Slama is a great leader for District 1.”

Slama commented, “While it’s an honor to be recognized, there’s still much to be done. My plan to secure a brighter future for District 1 includes major property tax relief, better state funding for our rural schools, economic development, and infrastructure improvements. It’s a privilege to work towards these goals for Southeast Nebraska.”

The Young Republican National Federation’s (YRNF) 2019 Convention was held July 27 in Omaha. YRNF is an organization for young Republicans between the ages of 18 and 40. It is the oldest political youth organization in the United States.