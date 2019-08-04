Morton Place welcomed new staff members on Wednesday, July 31, with a meet-n-greet coffee from 8 to 9 a.m. and a meet-n-greet happy hour from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. New staff members are, from left, Nurse Kaela Croushorn, Executive Director Tracy Magill, Life Enrichment Coordinator Shelby Harms, and Maintenance Joe Grubbs.









