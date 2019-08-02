President Trump’s announcement that the European Union will grant increased access to the European markets for U.S. beef is great news for Nebraska beef producers. Quality beef is in high demand in the European Union, particularly in countries like Germany and Italy. Today’s action will only boost opportunities for Nebraska beef producers to fill these markets moving forward.”

“Under the deal, U.S. farmers will ultimately be entitled to nearly 80 percent of the European Union’s quota on hormone-free beef over the next seven years. The quota is the result of a long-standing dispute between the two countries that led to several dispute settlement proceedings with the World Trade Organization that stem back to the European Union’s decades old decision to ban hormone-treated meat, despite overwhelming scientific evidence the product is safe for consumers.”

“Hopefully, today’s deal is a positive step in building relations to secure a bilateral trade deal with the European Union to open even greater access for U.S. agriculture products. Nebraska shipments of beef and beef products to the European Union ranged from $120-$143 million over the last five years. That’s between 40-50 percent of total U.S. shipments. With the agriculture economy struggling and the recent difficulties in trade negotiations with China, it’s critical we continue to grow agriculture market opportunities where we can.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 61,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit www.nefb.org.