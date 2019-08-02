An inmate who failed to return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L) earlier this week is now back in custody. Authorities say Antwon Williams #87946 turned himself in this morning. He left the facility for work on July 29, 2019 and did not come back following his scheduled shift. A warrant was issued for his arrest.



Williams was returned to the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC). He has been cited for escape.



Williams is serving a 14- to 20-year sentence on two counts of first degree forgery out of Douglas County. He has a tentative release date of November 17, 2022 and a parole eligibility date of October 30, 2019. Williams is scheduled for a hearing before the Board of Parole on October 1, 2019.



CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.