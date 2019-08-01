As the Grand Island community revs up a new event, Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be on hand to patrol for drunk or impaired driving.

The inaugural Grand Island Cruise Nite is expected to attract numerous classic, muscle, and exhibition vehicles this weekend. NSP will be working with local law enforcement during the event, which runs Friday and Saturday, August 2-3. NSP’s operation will include high-visibility saturation patrols and DUI checkpoints.

“This new event has the potential to make for a fun and safe weekend for Grand Islanders,” said Captain Russ Lewis, Commander of Troop C. “We encourage all attendees to plan ahead if they will be drinking. There are many ways to get home without driving drunk, such as designating a driver or using a ride sharing app.”

The Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office has identified Hall County as a priority county. This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $1,900 from the NDOT-HSO.