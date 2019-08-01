Iowa DOT officials announced Thursday evening that Iowa Highway 2 from the Missouri River bridge to I-29 in southwest Iowa is now open for traffic in a head-to-head configuration in the west bound lanes.

The east bound lanes of the four lane road will remain closed to allow for the construction of expansion bridges on the Iowa side of the Missouri River bridge.

This head-to-head traffic configuration will continue through the construction of the bridges. Traffic will then switch to the east bound lanes while bridges are constructed on the opposite side.