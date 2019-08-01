A Norfolk man with multiple outstanding warrants has been arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol and Norfolk Police Department, working with the United States Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force.

The task force is made up of officers from various agencies, including NSP, along with the U.S. Marshals Service. It focuses on violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

On Tuesday, June 30, with the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol, Norfolk Police Department, and State Probation Officers, the USMS Fugitive Task Force apprehended Jamie Bear, 33, of Norfolk.

Bear is the subject of multiple outstanding warrants, including failure to appear for sentencing on charges of possession of a controlled substance, obstruction of a government operation, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Bear was arrested in Norfolk without incident and lodged in Madison County Jail.