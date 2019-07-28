COLUMBUS JUNCTION — Roger and Kay Smith of Prairie Grove Chestnut Growers cooperative will host a Practical Farmers of Iowa field day exploring several facets of chestnut production from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, starting at their chestnut grove near Columbus Junction, 19417 120th St., about five miles southeast of town.

The event, “Growing, Grading, Selling and Storing Chestnuts,” is free to attend. Light refreshments will follow.

For farmers looking to diversify their operation, chestnuts are a promising option, according to Roger Smith. Besides being relatively easy to manage, chestnuts have a high profit potential per acre and strong market demand.

“We are just scratching the surface of market demand and see no end to the market potential of chestnuts,” he said. “Currently 90 percent of chestnuts sold in the U.S. come from China and Italy. A good mature chestnut orchard will gross between $5,000 and $10,000 per acre per year.”

At the field day, guests will learn about chestnut production, including tree and understory care for chestnuts, the labor required during harvest, and proper handling and storage. Smith will also share his views on pricing and marketing, and Iowa’s opportunity as an emerging leader in chestnut production.

The field day will begin at the Smith orchard, and will conclude at Prairie Grove Chestnut Growers headquarters, located at 106 Legion Road in Columbus Junction.

Smith has been growing chestnuts for 16 years, now raising 20 acres of nuts. In 2014, he created the Prairie Grove Chestnut Growers cooperative to give Midwest farmers who are growing chestnuts a ready and reliable market.

In 2018, he bought, sorted, bagged and sold more than 84,000 pounds of fresh chestnuts grown on over 60 orchards in Iowa, Missouri and Illinois. The cooperative sells chestnuts all over the United States.