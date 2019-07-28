Ralph Breaks the Internet was set to be the final movie in the Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce 2019 Downtown Movie Series. But wait. There will be one more.

Ralph Breaks the Internet will be the Aug. 3 movie and will be followed by one extra week of movie fun, that being Peter Rabit on Aug. 10.

The movies are free to the public. Both will begin at dusk in the Sunken Parking Lot on Central Avenue in downtown Nebraska City. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Snacks are usually provided for a small fee. The Downtown Summer Movie Series will run again from June-August of 2020. The Downtown Summer Movie Series is sponsored by the Nebraska City Ministerial Association.