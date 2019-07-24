The class of ‘94 must be getting old as it is time for the 25th-year reunion.

Current plans include getting together for appetizers and socializing at the country club at 7 p.m. on Aug. 10. There will also be a time to meet with each other’s families at 1 p.m. at Harrington Park. Please feel free to bring games for kids to play including sports equipment or board games. The idea is to get our kids off of their electronics and interacting while the adults catch up.

Teachers, parents and other interested parties are also welcome. We are all getting up in age enough to show you the thanks and respect you have always deserved. Plus, we would like to find out what everyone is up to these days.

If you are on social media, please RSVP on the class Facebook page. If you are not, please contact Rachel Netcott at bracrach@msn.com for more information.