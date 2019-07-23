Nathan Maiers, a math teacher from Boone High School, is participating int Iowa STEM Teacher Externships program this summer.

The six-week immersion began this month for Maiers where he will be working at Barilla in Ames. Maiers is working with the Quality Assurance team for Barilla where he will be working on projects to help them continue to produce and deliver high quality products.

According to a press release from the Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, Maiers is currently making strides toward solving a problem that will save the company from having to stop production.

The externship program matches teachers with workplaces near their school districts and based on that organizations need and the teacher’s skills.

“By matching the teachers’ skills and abilities with the goals of the extern host there is a tremendous return on the investment of time and effort put into the Externship,” said Jason Lang, who manages the STEM Teacher Externships Program.

The program is designed to help STEM teachers gain a greater understanding of the workforce their students will be entering.

“The teachers often focus on the content knowledge that may be needed in the workplace setting,” said Externship Program Coordinator Meghan Lang. “Instead they very quickly recognize that the jobs of the future are also about 21st Century Skills. The workforce of tomorrow is all about creativity, collaboration, critical thinking and communication.”

According to the STEM Advisory Council press release, since 2009, the program has been partly funded by grants from the National Science Foundation, the Iowa Economic Development Authority, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources REAP-CEP, along with cost-share investments by Iowa business and industry partners.

This year’s contributions from workplace hosts totals approximately $210,000 in addition to the STEM Council’s matching investment.

For more information about Iowa STEM Teacher Externships, visit www.IowaSTEM.gov/Externshipswhere you can also see where all the Externships are happening.