Nicholas "Niko" Pothitakis of the Pothitakis Law Firm, P.C. has been selected to the Iowa Super Lawyers list.

Pothitakis was named to the list for 2019 in the field of Iowa Workers' Compensation Attorneys.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have obtained a high degree of peer recognition in professional achievement.

The annual selections are made using a patented multi-phase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer review by practice area.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers magazines, leading city regional magazines and newspapers across the country.

The Pothitakis firm has offices in Burlington and Keokuk, but represents clients in all parts of the state.

“We fight every day for the rights of injured people in Iowa. To be recognized as one of the top lawyers in the State is appreciated.," said Pothitakis.

•••

FORT MADISON — The Women’s Center Clinic at Fort Madison Community Hospital welcomes obstetrician/bynecologist Debra Ravasia.

Ravasia is board certified in general obstetrics and gynecology, as well as urogynecology (female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery). She trained in Canada, attended medical school at the University of Saskatchewan and completed her residency in obstetrics/gynecology at the Foothills Hospital in Calgary.

She practiced five years in North Dakota and 12 years in Washington State, and most recently worked as a traveling obstetrician/gynecologist, around the USA, in Canada, and in Afghanistan (Doctors without Borders).

After nearly three years as a traveling physician, she is looking forward to once again settling into a permanent practice in the Midwest, and becoming a part of the Fort Madison community.

Ravasia will join physicians Yadira Garcia and Timothy Staudte, and women’s health nurse practitioner Alisa Kindig in the care of women of all ages.

When not doing medicine, Ravasia likes to ski, travel with her husband and four grown children, hike, read and work out. Her most recent hobby has been learning to fly.

•••

Corina Maher of West Burlington earned the prestigious Registered Play Therapist credential conferred by the Association for Play Therapy, according to its CEO Kathryn Lebby.

Maher is a licensed mental health counselor.

To become a registered play therapist, applicants must have earned a traditional master’s or higher mental health degree from an institution of higher education, 150 clock hours of play therapy training, two years and 2,000 hours of clinical experience, 500 hours of supervised play therapy experience, and be licensed or certified by their state boards of practice.

Play therapy continues to gain popularity as an effective modality by which licensed mental health professionals, school counselors, and school psychologists use play therapy theories and techniques in developmentally appropriate ways to better communicate with and help clients, especially children.

APT is a national professional society formed in 1982 to advance the field of play therapy. It sponsors research, training, and credentialing programs to assist the professional development of its nearly 6,000 member psychologists, social workers, counselors, and marriage and family therapists in more than 25 nations.

•••

The Federal Communications Commission has authorized nearly $51 million over the next decade to expand broadband to more than 15,000 unserved rural Iowa homes and businesses.

Below are companies, by county, in The Hawk Eye’s coverage area, receiving support in the July funding wave, along with the minimum download/upload speeds being provided, the amount of support over 10 years, and the number of homes and businesses served (locations):

• Des Moines County, AMG Technology Investment Group, 100/20 Mbps, $4,181, 5

• Henry County, AMG Technology Investment Group, 25/3 Mbps, $6,580,342, 1,849

In Iowa, $628,000 was authorized in May and June. The latest authorization brings the total to more than $51 million.

The funding is part of the third wave of support from successful 2018 Connect America Fund Phase II auction, a broader effort by the FCC to close the digital divide in rural America.

Providers must build out to 40 percent of the assigned homes and businesses in the areas won in a state within three years.