Snakes of Nebraska event set for July 20-21 at Schramm Education Center

LINCOLN – See all 29 species of snakes found in Nebraska July 20-21 at Schramm Education Center.



Herpetologist Dennis Ferraro of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will show live snakes during the annual “Snakes of Nebraska” event.



“Snakes are an integral part of our ecosystem, and this event provides an opportunity for visitors to gain knowledge, see Nebraska’s snakes up-close and have fun,” said Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife educator Lindsay Rogers.



The live snake exhibits and presentation will run from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days. Presentations will be in the education center’s classroom, accessible through the west entrance. The event is free, though regular admission will still apply for those wishing to tour the new Schramm Education Center. No parking permit is required.



“Snakes of Nebraska” is hosted by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln School of Natural Resources.



Schramm Education Center is located at 21502 W Highway 31 in Gretna. For more information, visit Go.unl.edu/nesnakes.