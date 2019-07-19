Students at Nebraska City Public Schools will pay a nickel more per meal for lunch in the coming school year.

The Nebraska City Public Schools board of education approved a nickel a meal increase at the board meeting on July 15.

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade will now pay$2.85 for lunch, and students in grades 6 through 12 will pay $3.05 for lunch. Milk prices will remain unchanged at 40 cents.

Bus fees for the coming school year will also remain unchanged at $130 per student per semester.

The board also voted to increase pay for substitute teachers to $145 per day from $135 per day.

This is the first pay increase for substitute teachers since 2013, according to interim superintendent Rex Pfeil.

During the meeting, board members also approved the first payment to Galt Construction for roofing work at Nebraska City High School and Middle School.

Board members also approved the 2019-2020 handbooks for staff and for students and parents.

Pfeil gave the board an update on the new Trailblazer Conference, which Nebraska City will join in 2020.

Pfeil said the new organization has a charter and memorandum of understanding in place. Nebraska City is set to start leaving the Eastern Midlands Conference on Aug. 28.

He added that plans call for the new conference to remain at six schools for the first year of its existence.

The next regular Nebraska City Public Schools meeting is set for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, in the District Office boardroom, 1700 14th Ave.