VAN METER – Several Van Meter businesses celebrated their Grand Opening/Grand Re-opening events with ribbon cutting ceremonies during the town’s Raccoon River Days Celebration on June 1. Four businesses held open houses and greeted the community. Of those four businesses celebrating that day, three are woman-owned businesses. (One additional business celebrating their grand re-opening later this summer, The Law Shop by Skogerson McGinn LLC, is also owned by women.)

“It is exciting to see these businesses make Van Meter their home,” said Brenda Golwitzer, president of the Van Meter Community Development Corporation. “Every one of these businesses has repurposed existing buildings to either create, or grow, his/her business to serve the residents of Van Meter and we are glad to have them all here! We are also excited to promote women business owners in our community.”

Align Chiropractic is owned by Dr. Shane Bradley. Bradley has been practicing chiropractic health for over 15 years and is also located in the renovated building that was once occupied by the veterinary clinic. Align Chiropractic provides chiropractic services for people of all ages.

Poppy Photography by Chelsy is owned by Chelsy Zimmerman. Zimmerman offers portrait and lifestyle photography specializing in newborn and seniors. She has provided photography services since 2014. Poppy Photography by Chelsy (www.poppyphotographybychelsy.com ) studio is located at 408 Grant St. in Van Meter.

Salon TEC VM by Ro is owned by Rona Jacobs. Jacobs renovated the building previously occupied by the Van Meter Veterinary Clinic in Van Meter. This is the second location for Salon TEC and, in addition to hair cutting and styling, also specializes in Alfaparf Color with a certification in Keratin treatments and tape-in extensions. Jacobs has been in the industry for 20+ years and is a certified Master Cutter, previously a Coach at the Institute of Courage by Michael O’Rourke.

Van Meter Veterinary Clinic is owned by Dr. Anne Iles. Iles recently renovated the vacated Wells Fargo Bank building in Van Meter to a state-of-the-art veterinary facility and moved her business there earlier this year from a previous Van Meter location. Van Meter Veterinary Clinic offers emergency vet care as well as medical, surgical and dental services in addition to an in-house pharmacy.