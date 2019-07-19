By Logan Kahler

Friday

Jul 19, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) students from the Boone area have received scholarships from the DMACC Foundation for the summer semester.


The recipients include:


CaSaundra Allen, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Human Services, Boone


Scott Fank, $500 DMACC Foundation, Undecided, Boone


Bryanna Long, $500 DMACC Foundation, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone


Gabrielle Long, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone


Leah Ray, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Criminal Justice-(Law Enforcement Emphasis), Boone


Kaine Simmonds, $500 Walter & Lucile Murken Memorial, Liberal Arts, Boone


Charity Ransom, $500 DMACC Foundation, Nursing Associate Degree, Boone