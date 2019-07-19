Otoe County 4-H members recently participated in the pre-fair 4-H Favorite Foods Revue Contest, said Sarah Purcell, Extension Educator.

4-H members in the Favorite Foods Revue planned a menu for a meal.

The 4-H members then prepared one food item from the menu and brought that food product along to the Revue with the selected table service, centerpiece, menu card, and recipe card.

Judge Kristen Houska of Lincoln evaluated the 4-H members on the menu, the table service, and their understanding of time management, food preparation, meal planning, and nutrition.

In the Junior Division, Lyla Spires of Lincoln was Champion and received $20 prize money sponsored by Andrew Monument Works of Nebraska City.

Rilynn Whitney of Syracuse was Reserve Champion. She received $20 sponsored by Runza of Nebraska City.

In the Senior Division, Nima Faunce of Palmyra was Champion and Jacob Wood of Palmyra was the Reserve Champion.

Nima received $20 sponsored by Verda Umland, Palmyra, while Jacob received $20 sponsored by Easter and Associates of Nebraska City and Syracuse.

Each contestant and the ribbon they received are listed below:



CLOVER KIDS

Clover Kid Ribbon: Hadley Bakan of Cook, Landry Hestermann of Syracuse, Brittney Pfeiffer of Talmage, and Amber Schropfer of Nebraska City.



JUNIOR DIVISION

Purple: Bryn Boitnott of Nehawka; Lauren Brehm of Talmage; John Hippen of Bennet; Brandy Johnson, Andrew Johnson, and Rilynn Whitney of Syracuse; Lyla Spires of Lincoln; and Sydney Wood of Palmyra.

Blue: Hailey Pfeiffer of Talmage; Jacob Hippen of Bennet; Liatris Hay and Madeline Wood of Palmyra.



SENIOR DIVISION

Purple: Logan Shay of Bennet, Nima Faunce and Jacob Wood of Palmyra.



