Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa has launched a fund-raising event going on through the month of July. A creative team of Habitat volunteers completed a “Dream Playhouse,” which will be raffled off on Saturday, July 27. Proceeds from the raffle will go to support one of Habitat’s current home remodeling projects in Ames. Executive Director Sandi Risdal states, “We like to do fundraising events like this for our home builds because it gives community members an opportunity to feel a direct connection to helping create a new or remodeled home for a family. Their ticket purchases may help buy shingles or new windows!”

The Dream Playhouse will be on display at the following locations for the month of July: on Saturdays at Wells Fargo on Main during farmers’ market hours; on Wednesday in the parking lot of Hy-Vee east; and on remaining days during the month in the parking lot at the Habitat offices and store at 3504 Grand Avenue in Ames. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase at these locations for $10 per ticket or 5 tickets for $45.

For more information about the Dream Playhouse Raffle, visit the Habitat Facebook page (Habitat for Humanity of Central Iowa); or call 515-232-8815.