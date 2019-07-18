Burlington man gets 26 years on drug conviction

U.S. Department of Justice officials on Wednesday announced the sentencing of 47-year-old Burlington man, Kelly Everett Michael, to 26 years in prison on a variety of drug and other charges.

Mitchell was sentenced to 312 months in federal custody for distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and providing contraband to an inmate of a federal prison, U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced in a statement. Mitchell also was ordered by U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger to serve five years of supervised release following his term, which is included in the 312 and pay $500 toward the Crime Victims' Fund.

According to the announcement, Mitchell pleaded guilty in January after admitting to the March 2017 possession and distribution offenses. He also admitted having received methamphetamine and phentermine-laced coloring sheets, greeting cards, letters, envelopes and other items while in federal custody and at the Muscatine County jail; and that he distributed portions of those items to other inmates while jailed.

Stolen pickup found in river

MOUNT PLEASANT — A pickup truck reported stolen Sunday from rural Henry County was located Monday in Des Moines County, submerged in the Skunk River.

At about 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Shane Manning of rural New London reported the theft of his blue, 2008 GMC pickup from outside his residence during the previous evening or overnight hours. The Henry County Sheriff's office, according to a press release, was notified at about 4 p.m. by officials in Des Moines County the truck had been located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Two arrested on drug charges

KEOKUK — A pair of Fort Madison residents were arrested recently by the Lee County Narcotics Task Force on unrelated charges.

Kristen Grelk, 23, was arrested July 13 in Donnellson. Grelk is charged with two counts of delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, within 1,000 feet of a public park, both class C felonies with enhancements.

Corey Smith, 40, was arrested Sunday in Fort Madison. Smith is charged with two counts of delivery of less than five grams of methamphetamine, second or subsequent offense, both class C felonies with enhancements.