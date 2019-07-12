Three Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School students qualified to compete at the U.S. Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) National Competition in Orlando, Fla., June 17 to 19.

Meredith Clark qualified in Microsoft Word, Kendall Meyer qualified in Microsoft PowerPoint, and Baillee Shipps qualified in Microsoft Excel.

Only the first-place student in the state for each program are invited to compete.

There were over 800,000 students that competed during the 2018-2019 school year, with only 140 students invited to compete at Orlando.

The Top 3 individuals in each program are awarded cash prizes with the first-place student moving on to compete at the World MOS Competition in New York City, N.Y.

Syracuse students placed as follows:

Baillee Shipps, 5th, Excel;

Kendall Meyer, 7th, PowerPoint; and

Meredith Clark, 12th, Word.

The students along with their chaperone Jean Ann Watermeier also spent a day enjoying Magic Kingdom at Disney World.

Thank you to Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca School District in supporting these students.



