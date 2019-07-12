Food Bank of the Heartland will conduct mobile food pantries to help meet your family's needs from 10 a.m. to noon on July 16 and Aug. 13 at the Sidney Elementary School Cowboy Cafe.

A mobile pantry is a traveling food pantry that delivers food directly to families in need for a one-day distribution.

The goal is to provide food where there is a high need but limited resources.

The mobile food pantry is available free of charge.

Please bring boxes or bags to carry the food.

Questions? Call 712-374-2647