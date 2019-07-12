The annual GermanFest Celebration at Syracuse is always a great success due to the many community volunteers who help make everything run smoothly and the businesses who sponsor it. Over 100 volunteers are still needed to help with the July 13 daylong event. Email Chamber@GoSyracuseNE.com or contact Carolyn Gigstad at 402-525-5131 to find out how you can help.
GermanFest could use your help this year
